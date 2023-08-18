Eagles release positive update on Cleveland, Ojomo after scary injuries

The Eagles released some good news on Friday afternoon about receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who were both carted off the field on stretchers in the preseason game Thursday at the Linc.

Cleveland and Ojomo are expected to make full recoveries after their scary injuries against the Browns, the Eagles said in a statement.

Cleveland has been diagnosed with a concussion and a neck sprain. Ojomo has been diagnosed with a concussion.

After both injuries against the Browns on Thursday — Cleveland in the third quarter, Ojomo in the fourth — a stretcher was brought out and each player was loaded up and carted off the field. By the end of Thursday night, the Eagles had already announced that both players have movement in their extremities.

The Eagles released the following statement on Friday:

Cleveland, 25, has been making a strong roster push over the last week. He had a great game against the Ravens in the first week of the preseason and carried it over to joint practices against the Browns earlier this week.

The former seventh-round pick out of Florida spent the first three season of his career with the Broncos, playing in 23 games. He has 8 career catches for 91 yards, but was also a special teams contributor in Denver.

Ojomo, who just turned 22 a few days ago, was a seventh-round pick out of Texas this spring. He has been flashing in recent weeks and is also making a very strong roster push at a crowded position.

While thew news about Cleveland and Ojomo was good, the Eagles did get some bad injury news on Friday. Cornerback Zech McPhearson suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the 2023 season.

