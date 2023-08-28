Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, suspended for 2023 for violating NFL gambling policy

Howie Roseman isn’t finished putting together the Eagles’ 2023 roster, but he may have gotten a head start on their 2024 roster.

The Eagles on Monday signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended on June 29 for at least the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He was released by the Colts minutes later.

The Eagles immediately placed Rodgers on the Reserve Suspended list. He will not be with the team over the next year and will not be paid. He will not count at all against the Eagles’ adjusted 2023 salary cap figure of about $234.7 million, and he doesn’t count against the 53-man roster.

Rodgers signed a four-year, $3.44 million contract when the Colts drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He was due to make $2.7 million this year.

In three seasons with the Colts, Rodgers played in 45 games, starting 10. He had three interceptions in 2021 and four fumble recoveries last year. He also had a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as a rookie in 2020.

Rodgers’ Pro Football Focus grade of 82.1 was tied for 5th-highest among 82 cornerbacks who played at least 250 snaps last year. His 81.5 coverage grade was 6th-highest, and his 75.5 run defense grade was 20th-highest.

Rodgers, 25, played college football at UMass, where he was a teammate of current Eagles offensive lineman Jack Driscoll in 2016 and 2017 before Driscoll transferred to Auburn.

Rodgers apologized for his actions in a tweet soon after the allegations were made public.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates.

“I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment, and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL, and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of us.”

Rodgers is mainly an outside corner. He played 948 defensive snaps in his three years in Indianapolis, and according to PFF only 31 of them were in the slot.

The Eagles already have a crowded projected running back room in 2024, with starting corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry both signing three-year deals this past offseason. Both are signed through 2025.

In addition, Josh Jobe is signed through 2024 with the Eagles holding his rights through 2025, Kelee Ringo is signed through 2026 on his four-year rookie deal, promising rookie Eli Ricks is signed through 2025 with the Eagles holding his rights through 2026 if he makes the roster and slot corner Avonte Maddix is signed through 2024. Zech McPhearson, who’s out for the season with an Achilles injury, is signed through 2024 as well.