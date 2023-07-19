Eagles bring back a familiar face to bolster offensive line depth

The Eagles are bringing back a familiar face to bolster their offensive line depth in 2023.

The Eagles are signing offensive tackle Dennis Kelly — who began his career in Philly over a decade ago — to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the signing.

Kelly, 33, was drafted by the Eagles out of Purdue in the fifth round back in 2012 and has put together a long career. He played the first three season of his career in Philly before he was traded to the Tennessee Titans during the summer of 2016 for receiver Dorial Green-Beckham.

While it seemed like a good idea at the time, the Titans definitely won that trade. DGB played just one mediocre season with the Eagles and was then out the league. Kelly ended up playing five seasons in Tennessee before playing for the Packers in 2021 and the Colts in 2022.

In his 11-year NFL career, Kelly has played in 130 games with 54 starts. Last year with the Colts, he played in 16 games and started 3.

This is a nice boost for the Eagles’ depth at offensive tackle after Andre Dillard left for Tennessee in free agency, getting a three-year, $29 million contract. Kelly will give the Eagles a veteran backup swing tackle in 2023.

The Eagles’ four returning starters on the offensive line in 2023 are left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson. The frontrunner to win the right guard job after the departure of Isaac Seumalo in free agency is second-year player Cam Jurgens.

Kelly will now join a group of backups on the Eagles’ roster that includes Jack Driscoll, Tyler Steen, Sua Opeta and Brett Toth.

Before this signing, the Eagles had one open spot on their 90-man roster, which means they won’t need a corresponding move.

