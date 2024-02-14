Eagles Stay or Go 2024: How many receivers will return?

Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro bring back Stay or Go in 2024, trying to figure out the futures of every Eagles player on the roster.

We already looked at quarterback and running back.

Up today: Receiver

Devon Allen

Roob: I’m not sure what to make of Allen. He’s 29 now, nursing a torn ACL, still committed to both track and football. He got on the field for a couple games this year on special teams but not on offense. Is he ever really going to help the Eagles? It’s a fun story, and he’s already taken this farther than I expected. But it’s just hard to see where he fits in. But also, how often do you have an opportunity to have a receiver and special teamer with world-class speed on your practice squad? There’s really no downside to keeping Allen around. He won’t be on the 53 but why not bring him back to camp and let him run around and show that Olympic speed?

Verdict: Goes

Dave: It’s been fun having Allen around because it’s just cool to have a resident Olympian. But I just don’t have a ton of faith that he has an NFL career in front of him, especially not with a playoff team. Part of me thinks if Allen really wants to try to keep playing football, he might be better off with a different organization at a different stage in its development. Because now Allen is 29, coming off an ACL tear and trying to prepare for the Olympics. The shame of it is that if Allen started his NFL career a bit earlier, I actually think he would have had a shot. But it’s just hard to see these days.

Verdict: Goes

A.J. Brown

Roob: No, they’re not trading him. Yes, he’ll be back here next year. And with an upgraded offensive coaching staff I fully expect Brown to have a career year in 2024, and that’s saying a lot considering he’s been over 1,400 yards in each of the last two seasons. One of the most agonizing things about the second half of the season was watching the coaches fail to figure out how to utilize one of the best receivers in the NFL. The last nine weeks of the season, 24 receivers had more yards than Brown, and that alone is reason to get rid of all the offensive coaches. Brown is an emotional guy who wears his heart on his sleeve, and because of that people are always going to be analyzing everything he does and says. But all that matters is production, and I’m guessing he takes that to another level next year.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Brown is obviously staying despite the internet concocting weird rumors. The Eagles traded for Brown before 2022 and all he’s done in his two seasons with the Eagles is have the best and second-best seasons an Eagles receiver has ever had. He’s a Pro Bowl receiver and a potential Hall of Famer in the prime of his career. Brown is often misunderstood because of his emotions but he’s a good teammate too and is a captain for a reason. And even if he did have diva tendencies, you’d put up with them to have back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons like Brown has had the last two years. No reason to think he won’t do it again in 2023.

Verdict: Stays

Britain Covey

Roob: Covey’s work as a punt returner was terrific this year, but I’m curious to see what he can do as an occasional slot receiver. He’s always looked capable catching the ball in training camp, and he caught a few passes late in the season and with his quickness and elusiveness I think he can be a role player on offense. Not saying he’ll ever be a big-time weapon, but I do think he can give the offense a little punch here and there. The Eagles are desperate for WR help beyond Brown and DeVonta Smith and can’t hurt to give Covey a longer look in camp.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Covey is a perfect example of why some players deserve your patience. He was an electric punt returner at Utah but it took a little while for that to show in the NFL. But he really got going this past season and was one of the best punt returners in the NFL and warranted consideration for the Pro Bowl team. I’m not sold on his upside as a receiver — even though he thinks of himself as a receiver first — but even if he never plays offense, he’s still obviously worth a roster spot. There was a brief period during his rookie season where fans held their breath when Covey fielded punts because they were worried about him coughing it up. Now they do it because they’re waiting to see him take his first one to the house.

Verdict: Stays

Shaquan Davis

Roob: Every once in a while a name pops up on one of these Stay / Go lists and I’m like … “Who?” Zangaro could name all the futures contract guys in his sleep, but Shaquan Davis is apparently a guy who spent last year on the Saints’ practice squad that the Eagles signed to a futures contract after the season. He’s got some great size at 6-5, 215, and I’m sure at some point during training camp he’ll look like a superstar.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The Eagles have added a bunch of big receivers on futures deals this offseason. Davis (6-5, 215) is one of them. Davis was the 2021 Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP and had a nice career at South Carolina State. He’ll have a chance to shine at training camp but like most of these guys on futures deals, he’s a long-shot.

Verdict: Goes

Jacob Harris

Roob: The Rams liked Harris enough to draft Harris in the fourth round out of Central Florida a few years ago. But he’s got one six-yard catch in parts of three NFL seasons and it’s hard to imagine him being anything more than a camp body here.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Another big guy. Harris is 6-5, 211 pounds and was a fourth-round pick back in 2019. So there’s something there. But he’s played just 30 offensive snaps in his NFL career. We know Nick Sirianni values explosive plays and Harris averaged 20.1 yards per catch at Central Florida and has good size/speed. As far as the new receivers go, he’s the one who intrigues me most … but I still don’t see him making the team.

Verdict: Goes

Griffin Herbert

Roob: Who knows, maybe Shaquan Davis, Jacob Harris and Griffin Herbert are the WR corps of the future. Maybe not.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: When the Eagles signed Herbert to their practice squad in late December, the news was that they listed him as a receiver. Because Herbert (6-2, 254) had previously been called a tight end in the NFL. But he was always more of a receiver so the Eagles just make the switch official.

Verdict: Goes

Julio Jones

Roob: I like what Julio brought to the table this year. The fact that a 34-year-old who was out of the league half the season could come in and catch a few touchdowns in limited playing time was impressive. And I’m sure it was a terrific experience for DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown to be around Jones for a couple months. But let’s be honest. The Eagles need to get younger and faster at wide receiver, and Jones – even if he wants to keep playing – isn’t the direction the Eagles need to go.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: It was pretty cool that Jones was on the Eagles’ roster in 2023. His teammates loved having him around and Jones was a consummate professional even as the season began to spiral. It’s a shame that his NFL career might have ended with a concussion in Tampa in the playoffs but it was cool that he held on to the football for the 14-yard coach on the play. The Eagles need to move on though. Jones isn’t the All-Pro version he used to be and that was OK when they signed him but it probably doesn’t make sense bringing him back.

Verdict: Goes

Joseph Ngata

Roob: I liked what Ngata did in training camp and the preseason games and would have liked to see him get a look-see late in the season when the Eagles were desperately searching for receiving help beyond Smith and Brown. Ngata did spend the entire season on the practice squad as an undrafted rookie, so the Eagles liked something they saw in the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Clemson. Still a longshot, but I feel like there might be something there.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: The UDFA from Clemson had a solid training camp as a rookie but then spent the entire season on the practice squad. You figure Brown, Smith and Covey are the only receivers who will definitely be back in 2024. That could potentially open up a couple of spots but it’s also safe to assume the Eagles will add receivers in free agency or the draft. Ngata has a shot in training camp but he’s probably a better fit on the practice squad again.

Verdict: Goes

DeVonta Smith

Roob: As good as Smith has been – and he’s one of just 15 players in NFL history with 900 yards and five TDs in each of his first three seasons – I just feel like there’s a lot more there. I don’t see any reason Smith can’t be a 1,200- or 1,300-yard guy. If not even more. He’s one guy who really suffered from the Eagles’ inconsistent offense and shaky play calling. Smith finished 20th among WRs in receiving yards this year and he should be a top-10 guy. There’s no doubt in my mind the Eagles will get Smith signed to a long-term extension in the coming months and he’ll be here for a long time.

Verdict: Stays

Dave: Pay the man. After three NFL seasons, I think Smith is still an ascending players and Howie Roseman should work to get a contract extension done this offseason now that Smith is eligible. I’m looking forward to how Kellen Moore will utilize Smith in the Eagles offense because he has been underutilized in recent seasons. Just look back at Smith at Alabama and you’ll see the variety of ways he was used in college. Let’s bring some of that to the NFL. Smith is the type of player the Eagles should want to build around and they know that. That’s why I expect them to work toward a long-term deal.

Verdict: Stays

Austin Watkins Jr.

Roob: I think I’d rather have this Watkins than the next one.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: Another new receiver, another big body. Watkins is 6-3, 210 pounds. He has been in the NFL since going undrafted in 2021 out of UAB and has spent time with the 49ers, Buccaneers and Browns. He’s also the cousin of Sammy Watkins. But he is another long-shot to make the roster.

Verdict: Goes

Quez Watkins

Roob: This Watkins is one guy in desperate need of a change of scenery. As promising as his 2021 season was, the last two seasons have been marked by drops and fumbles and mistakes, and hopefully the Eagles have learned they just can’t count on Watkins anymore. I get that his speed is intoxicating. But he hasn’t caught a deep ball that he hasn’t fumbled since Week 2 of last year. He’s not going to magically transform back into 2021 Quez. Time to move on.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: It’s time for the Eagles to move on. Watkins was a sixth-round pick back in 2020 and he was ultimately a pretty good sixth-rounder based on his 2021 season alone. But after 647-yard season in 2021 he had a disaster of a year in 2022 and was even worse in 2023. The frustrating part here is that Watkins has talent and he has the kind of speed that makes coaches want to keep trying with him. It wouldn’t shock me to see Watkins end up having a decent career but it also wouldn’t shock me to see him out of the league in a year. Whatever his future holds, it won’t be in Philly.

Verdict: Goes

Olamide Zaccheaus

Roob: After his production with the Falcons – 71 catches, 939 yards, six TDs the last two years – I expected more out of Zaccheaus. And while he had a couple moments – the 34-yard TD in the first Tampa game, the 29-yard TD vs. the Bills, the 28-yarder from Braden Mann in Dallas – there just weren’t enough of them. I don’t think it was all his fault, but 10 catches on 20 targets is not a great ratio, and the Eagles just need to get better all-around at wide receiver.

Verdict: Goes

Dave: For much of the 2023 season the Eagles seemed desperate for someone to really own that third receiver spot and none of them could. Even though Zaccheaus had a couple tremendous catches in big moments, he wasn’t a consistent threat. He at least wasn’t a negative player like Watkins but he didn’t provide enough value either. The Eagles need to find a better WR3 going into 2024 and I don’t think they can run it back with OZ.

Verdict: Goes

