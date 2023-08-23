Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Ross Tucker's biggest takeaways from Eagles training camp & preseason

Takeoff Podcast with Ross Tucker

On the latest edition of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with NFL analyst Ross Tucker on where the Eagles stand after training camp.

00:00 - WRs even better?
07:53 - Running backs
10:02 - Hurts still a triple threat?
11:55 - Hurts on a mission
14:44 - Offensive Line
16:36 - Jalen Carter becoming a starter
19:04 - Concerns at safety
21:48 - Bradberry in the slot
22:45 - Work in progress
23:49 - Most improved
25:10 - Who's next?

Check out the Ross Tucker Podcast on Youtube and Apple Podcasts.

