Ross Tucker's biggest takeaways from Eagles training camp & preseason

On the latest edition of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with NFL analyst Ross Tucker on where the Eagles stand after training camp.



00:00 - WRs even better?

07:53 - Running backs

10:02 - Hurts still a triple threat?

11:55 - Hurts on a mission

14:44 - Offensive Line

16:36 - Jalen Carter becoming a starter

19:04 - Concerns at safety

21:48 - Bradberry in the slot

22:45 - Work in progress

23:49 - Most improved

25:10 - Who's next?



