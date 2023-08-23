Ross Tucker's biggest takeaways from Eagles training camp & preseason

On the latest edition of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with NFL analyst Ross Tucker on where the Eagles stand after training camp.
00:00 - WRs even better?
07:53 - Running backs
10:02 - Hurts still a triple threat?
11:55 - Hurts on a mission
14:44 - Offensive Line
16:36 - Jalen Carter becoming a starter
19:04 - Concerns at safety
21:48 - Bradberry in the slot
22:45 - Work in progress
23:49 - Most improved
25:10 - Who's next?
Check out the Ross Tucker Podcast on Youtube and Apple Podcasts.
