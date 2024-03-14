Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Alshon Jeffery on how Saquon Barkley changes the Eagles' offense on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share
Takeoff podcast with Alshon Jeffery

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with Eagles great Alshon Jeffery about Howie Roseman’s free agency moves and how Saquon Barkley changes the Eagles’ offense.

Plus, John talks with Saquon Barkley’ high school coach, Brian Gilbert about finally being able to throw out his Giants gear and support his former player in Eagles green.

00:00 - Alshon Jeffery
01:09 - adding Saquon Barkley
04:08 - Howie Season
05:41 - Jalen Hurts
07:03 - Justin Fields
09:01 - T.O. vs. A.J. Brown
10:41 - Top 5 WRs
12:36 - Fletcher Cox
16:41 - Jason Kelce
26:38 - Brian Gilbert - Barkley's HS coach

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyStitcherArt19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Takeoff with John ClarkEagles newsEagles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us