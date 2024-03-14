Alshon Jeffery on how Saquon Barkley changes the Eagles' offense on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with Eagles great Alshon Jeffery about Howie Roseman’s free agency moves and how Saquon Barkley changes the Eagles’ offense.
Plus, John talks with Saquon Barkley’ high school coach, Brian Gilbert about finally being able to throw out his Giants gear and support his former player in Eagles green.
00:00 - Alshon Jeffery
01:09 - adding Saquon Barkley
04:08 - Howie Season
05:41 - Jalen Hurts
07:03 - Justin Fields
09:01 - T.O. vs. A.J. Brown
10:41 - Top 5 WRs
12:36 - Fletcher Cox
16:41 - Jason Kelce
26:38 - Brian Gilbert - Barkley's HS coach
