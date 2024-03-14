Alshon Jeffery on how Saquon Barkley changes the Eagles' offense on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

This week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with Eagles great Alshon Jeffery about Howie Roseman’s free agency moves and how Saquon Barkley changes the Eagles’ offense.

Plus, John talks with Saquon Barkley’ high school coach, Brian Gilbert about finally being able to throw out his Giants gear and support his former player in Eagles green.

00:00 - Alshon Jeffery

01:09 - adding Saquon Barkley

04:08 - Howie Season

05:41 - Jalen Hurts

07:03 - Justin Fields

09:01 - T.O. vs. A.J. Brown

10:41 - Top 5 WRs

12:36 - Fletcher Cox

16:41 - Jason Kelce

26:38 - Brian Gilbert - Barkley's HS coach

