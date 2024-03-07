Brandon Graham working on deal for one more year with the Eagles on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

On the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with Eagles legend Brandon Graham about working on a deal with the team to return for his 15th and final season in the NFL.

0:00 - Brandon Graham coming back for another year

2:07 - Jason Kelce’s emotional retirement

4:36 - Last man standing?

5:31 - Effects on the Eagles' leadership structure

6:52 - What has Jalen learned about being a leader?

8:29 - Jurgens, Davis & Carter are ready to step up

9:43 - Thoughts on Vic Fangio

10:47 - Brandon Graham IMMORTALS Trading Cards

12:00 Favorite Kelce memories

17:46 - Could the Eagles be big players in free agency?

