Takeoff with John Clark

Cris Collinsworth previews Eagles' Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins

On the latest episode of the Takeoff Podcast, John Clark talks with Cris Collinsworth about the Eagles' Sunday Night Football matchup Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

00:00 - Cris Collinsworth
02:45 - Trouble in the Secondary
04:09 - Tua Tagovailoa
05:43 - Motion
07:44 - Jalen Hurts
09:31 - A.J. Brown
11:42 - Eagles Oline 13:19 - Hurts vs. Tua

