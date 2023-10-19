Cris Collinsworth previews Eagles' Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins

On the latest episode of the Takeoff Podcast, John Clark talks with Cris Collinsworth about the Eagles' Sunday Night Football matchup Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.



00:00 - Cris Collinsworth

02:45 - Trouble in the Secondary

04:09 - Tua Tagovailoa

05:43 - Motion

07:44 - Jalen Hurts

09:31 - A.J. Brown

11:42 - Eagles Oline 13:19 - Hurts vs. Tua

