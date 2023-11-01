Eagles best in the NFL? A.J. Brown MVP? Plus DALLAS WEEK on the new Takeoff Podcast with guest Sal Paolantonio

John Clark sits down with Sal Paolantonio to talk about the 7-1 Eagles ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and to discuss how his team compares to last season's Super Bowl team.
Sal Paolantonio will be award the Dick Vermeil Lifetime Achievement award this Wednesday at the Otho Davis Scholarship foundation. https://www.othodavisfoundation.org/
00:00 - Sal Paolantonio
01:23 - #dallasweek
02:46 - Jalen Hurts
04:13 - A.J. Brown MVP?
05:44 - Eagles best in the NFL?
07:59 - Cowboys matchup
09:26 - Statement game?
12:27 - Turnovers
13:57 - Getting to Dak
15:10 - 49ers
17:51 - Where does the Eagles defense rank?
21:08 - Brotherly shove
23:19 - Ranking A.J. Brown in Eagles history
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.