On the latest edition of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sits down with former Eagles linebacker and Fox Sports 1 analyst, Emmanuel Acho about the Birds getting beat on the final drive against the Seahawks and if Jalen Hurts is good enough to get them another NFC championship.
00:00 - Emmanuel Acho
01:30 - Final drive vs. Seahawks
04:45 - James Bradberry playing the sticks
08:42 - Play calling on defense
11:23 - Is it panic time?
14:55 - Impact losing the two coordinators
16:45 - biggest concern: the offense or defense?
20:11 - Jalen Hurts calling out commitment
24:46 - Can the Eagles get to a NFC Title game?
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube