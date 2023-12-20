On the latest edition of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sits down with former Eagles linebacker and Fox Sports 1 analyst, Emmanuel Acho about the Birds getting beat on the final drive against the Seahawks and if Jalen Hurts is good enough to get them another NFC championship.

00:00 - Emmanuel Acho

01:30 - Final drive vs. Seahawks

04:45 - James Bradberry playing the sticks

08:42 - Play calling on defense

11:23 - Is it panic time?

14:55 - Impact losing the two coordinators

16:45 - biggest concern: the offense or defense?

20:11 - Jalen Hurts calling out commitment

24:46 - Can the Eagles get to a NFC Title game?

