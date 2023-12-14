On the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we sit down with Eagles Hall of Famer Eric Allen to discuss the state of the defense ahead of the Week 15 matchup with the Seahawks.

00:00 - Thoughts on his Hall of Fame chances?

2:37 - Eric's Hall of Fame-worthy resume

5:34 - What's wrong with the Eagles' defense?

10:15 - How much of an impact has the schedule had?

12:42 - Does the Eagles' defense have enough talent?

15:54 - Is the problem scheme or personnel?

17:28 - Could an easy schedule coming up help them get back on track?

18:40 - Is the defense putting pressure on the offense?

21:08 - Potential of Eagles v Cowboys in the playoffs

22:34 - Is good to get punched in the mouth?

24:33 - The art of making an interception

26:40 - Thoughts on the Kelly green jerseys?

29:00 - Outlook for this Eagles team?

31:51 - Nervous about Hall of Fame chances?

34:00 - Battles with Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin

