Takeoff with John Clark

Jim Mora on the Eagles hiring Vic Fangio, plus Lions RB Craig Reynolds on the latest Takeoff podcast

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Jim Mora joins John Clark on the Takeoff podcast to talk about his history coaching with Vic Fangio and what the Eagles are getting with him as their next defensive coordinator.

Plus, John talks with Lions running back Craig Reynolds about his journey from Kutztown University to the NFC Championship with the Lions.

