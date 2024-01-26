Jim Mora on the Eagles hiring Vic Fangio, plus Lions RB Craig Reynolds on the latest Takeoff podcast

Jim Mora joins John Clark on the Takeoff podcast to talk about his history coaching with Vic Fangio and what the Eagles are getting with him as their next defensive coordinator.

Plus, John talks with Lions running back Craig Reynolds about his journey from Kutztown University to the NFC Championship with the Lions.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube