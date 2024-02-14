Trending
Jordan Mailata talks Kelce, coaching staff, and what went wrong from the Super Bowl on the latest Takeoff podcast

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

John Clark interviews Jordan Mailata from Las Vegas where the Eagles left tackle is partnering with Toyota to celebrate the Lunar New Year alongside world renowned chef David Chang.

0:00 - Jordan Mailata joins the show from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas
2:30 - Does Jordan know if Jason Kelce is actually retiring?
3:59 - Coaching staff changes and Nick Sirianni
8:33 - What went wrong against the blitz!?
10:46 - Mailata teaming up with a world renowned chef for Lunar New Year in partnership with Toyota!
12:56 - Obligatory question about Taylor Swift
14:28 - What happened after the 10-1 start?

