Malcom Jenkins talks the undefeated Eagles & ‘What Winners Won't Tell You' on new Takeoff Podcast

John Clark sits down with Eagles legend Malcolm Jenkins to discuss the 4-0 undefeated Eagles and this new book "What Winners Won't Tell You".



00:00 - What Winner won't Tell You

05:20 - Character wins

08:55 - What do you miss the most?

11:17 - Defending A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

16:07 - Jake Elliott

21:40 - New Book

24:13 - Special Moment

26:26 - dealing with anxiety and suicidal thoughts

34:31 - Playoffs in Philly



If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube