Tony Dungy joins John Clark on the latest Takeoff Podcast to discuss the Eagles' huge game against the Dallas Cowboys and how this game could be the deciding factor in the MVP race.

0:00 - Tony Dungy

1:35 - Top seed NFC on the line

4:15 - Cowboys coming off 10 days rest

8:11 - Eagles offense out of sync?

10:45 - Lane Johnson vs. Micah Parsons

13:14 - Nick Sirianni maturing as a coach

17:00 - Adding Shaq Leonard!

21:00 - Hurts MVP? "I'd vote for him"

26:30 - The officiating this season has been questionable

