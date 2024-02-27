Watch Live: Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman's NFL Combine press conference today at 1:30pm

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman are in Indianapolis, Indiana for the start of the 2024 NFL Combine. The Eagles will be scouting the best college football players ahead of the NFL Draft on April 25. Sirianni and Roseman will speak to the media live today at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the Eagles' approach to the NFL Combine and the teams' needs this offseason.

