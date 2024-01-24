Watch Live: Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman's season-ending press conference today at 2:30pm

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman are finally set to hold their season-ending press conference after the Eagles season ended in the wild card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube