Watch Live: Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman's season-ending press conference today at 2:30pm

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman are finally set to hold their season-ending press conference after the Eagles season ended in the wild card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

