Trending
Nick Sirianni

Watch Live: Nick Sirianni on the Eagles wild card matchup against the Buccaneers

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share

Nick Sirianni speaks to the media ahead of the Eagles' wild card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night. The Birds dominated the Bucs in Week 3, 25-11, on Monday Night Football in Tampa. The Eagles haven't been the same team and struggled since clinching a spot in the postseason. They enter the playoffs desperately trying to fix mistakes on offense and defense.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Nick SirianniPhiladelphia Eagles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us