Watch Live: Nick Sirianni on the Eagles wild card matchup against the Buccaneers

Nick Sirianni speaks to the media ahead of the Eagles' wild card matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night. The Birds dominated the Bucs in Week 3, 25-11, on Monday Night Football in Tampa. The Eagles haven't been the same team and struggled since clinching a spot in the postseason. They enter the playoffs desperately trying to fix mistakes on offense and defense.

