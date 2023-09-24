Eagles vs. Buccaneers betting guide: Odds, lines, props and picks

This week’s Eagles game against the Buccaneers pits a pair of 2-0 teams if dubious distinction in front of a national TV audience. There is still a lot we don’t know about the Eagles, but let’s try to make some money while we find out together.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Eagles (2-0) at Buccaneers (2-0), 7:15pm

Point spread/ML:

Eagles -5/-225 Buccaneers +5/+185

Total Points: 45

Analysis: I’m not sold on the Buccaneers, in spite of their record. Their two wins are against the Vikings and the Bears, both of which have zero wins between them. The Eagles defense hasn’t set the world on fire just yet, so I’ll continue to hammer the over until they get things right.

Picks: Eagles ML, OVER 45 points

Passing yards/TDs

Jalen Hurts: 235.5 yards, 1.5 TDs (+100/-130)

Baker Mayfield: 230.5 yards, 1.5 TDs (+145/-190)

Analysis: Mayfield has already won as many games as he did last season with the Panthers and Rams. In 12 starts between last year and this year, he has topped 230 passing yards just twice. Hurts hasn’t been prolific throwing the ball yet this season, but Tampa’s pass defense isn’t good. This feels like a get-right game for him.

Picks: Hurts OVER 235.5, Mayfield UNDER 230.5 yards

Rushing yards

Rachaad White – 50.5

Analysis: I’m not sure why they don’t supply any props for Eagles running backs, but this is all we have as of Sunday night. White ran for 73 yards last week, but it was just the second time in his last eight games he topped 50 yards. The Eagles defense won’t allow White to get loose in this one.

Picks: White UNDER 50.5

Receiving yards

A.J. Brown 65.5

DeVonta Smith 60.5

Mike Evans 55.5

Chris Godwin 55.5

Dallas Goedert 40.5

Cade Otton 25.5

Rachaad White 15.5

Trey Palmer 15.5

Analysis: The Eagles two big guns are definitely going to eat in this one, specifically Brown, who may or may not have thrown a tantrum on the sideline during last week’s win. Hurts will want to smooth things over with his WR1. Meanwhile, tight ends have feasted on the Birds D to the tune of three scores in two games. Otton’s number is almost too easy.

Picks: Brown OVER, Smith OVER, Otton OVER

Anytime touchdown odds

D’Andre Swift +110

Jalen Hurts +110

Rachaad White +115

Brown +150

Smith +160

Evans +175

Godwin +210

Goedert +210

Otton +425

Analysis: Hurts will find his way into the end zone in this one, he’ll also hook up with Brown for one. I like Godwin and Otton as value picks to cash as well

Picks: Hurts, Brown, Godwin, Otton