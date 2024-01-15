Eagles vs. Buccaneers wild-card betting guide: Lines, odds, props & picks

The Eagles and Buccaneers will close out wild-card weekend with a Monday night showdown, a rematch of a Week 3 matchup that saw the eagles win handily, 25-11. A great deal has changed since then. Let’s see if we can close it out with some profit.

Eagles at Buccaneers, 8:00pm

Point spread/ML: Eagles -3/-160 Buccaneers +3/+130

Total points: 43.5

Analysis: Tampa comes in with a ton of momentum, having closed out the regular season on a 5-1 run. But three of those wins were against the 2-15 Panthers (twice) and the 7-10 Falcons. The Eagles have none of that momentum, finishing out 1-5 after a 10-1 start.

Picks: Buccaneers ML; OVER 43.5 points

Passing Props (O/U)

Jalen Hurts – 215.5 passing yards; 30.5 attempts; 19.5 completions

Baker Mayfield – 230.5 passing yards; 1.5 passing TDs; 32.5 attempts; 21.5 completions

Analysis: Both QBs are dealing with injuries; Hurts with a dislocated finger and lingering bone bruise in his knee, and Mayfield with injuries to his ankle and ribs. They were both limited at practice this week. Similarly, both Hurts and Mayfield are coming off terrible games in their respective regular season finales. Darius Slay’s return from injury will help the Eagles’ secondary, but they lost safety Sydney Brown (knee) and Reed Blankenship is questionable with a groin injury.

Picks: Mayfield OVER 230.5 yards; OVER 1.5 TD

Rushing Props (O/U)

Rachaad White – 65.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 60.5 yards; 15.5 attempts

Jalen Hurts – 40.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 15.5 yards

Chase Edmonds – 10.5 yards

Analysis: Swift ran for 130 yards on 16 carries back in Week 3 against TB. The Bucs will likely key on Swift, but Sirianni will keep pounding the rock. Rachaad White nearly got to 1,000 yards this season, but he ranks 44th in the league in yards per carry (3.6). Edmonds has gone over 10.5 in his last five games.

Picks: Swift OVER yards, OVER attempts; Edmonds OVER yards; Hurts UNDER yards

Receiving Props (O/U)

Mike Evans – 70.5 yards; 5.5 receptions

DeVonta Smith – 70.5 yards; 6.5 receptions

Chris Godwin – 55.5 yards; 5.5 receptions

Dallas Goedert – 50.5 yards; 5.5 receptions

Trey Palmer – 25.5 yards

Cade Otton – 25.5 yards

Rachaad White – 20.5 yards

Julio Jones – 15.5 yards

Olamide Zacchaeus – 15.5 yards

Quez Watkins – 15.5 yards

D’Andre Swift – 10.5 yards

Kenny Gainwell – 10.5 yards

Analysis: Godwin has had 50+ yards in each of his last five games. White has gone over 20 yards in 10-of-12. With AJ Brown out (knee), look for Hurts to lean heavily on Smith and Goedert, as well as Julio Jones.

Picks: Godwin OVER yards; White OVER yards; Smith OVER yards, OVER receptions; Goedert OVER yards; Jones OVER yards

Anytime Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts -125

Rachaad White -120

Mike Evans +100

D’Andre Swift +175

DeVonta Smith +190

Chris Godwin +240

Dallas Goedert +240

Julio Jones +375

Eagles D/ST +400

Buccaneers D/ST +475

Analysis: Aside from Hurts, this feels like an “anything can happen” sort of game. Cade Otton (+425) leads the Bucs with 4 red zone TDs. White is the Bucs’ goal line back, with 30 of the team’s 42 red zone carries.

Picks: Hurts, Otton, Smith