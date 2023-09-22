Eagles vs. Bucs Week 3 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in primetime after their mini-bye.

Jalen Hurts and Co. moved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. D’Andre Swift had a breakout performance, putting a forgettable Eagles debut in the rearview with a career-high 175 rushing yards against the Vikings.

Now, the Eagles are back in the primetime spotlight with a Week 3 matchup against the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield took the reins from Tom Brady and has the Bucs off and running with a road win against the Vikings and a home victory against the Chicago Bears last week.

Before the game kicks off Monday night, here is a look at the Week 3 Eagles-Bucs odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet.

Eagles-Bucs Week 3 spread

The Eagles (1-1 against the spread in 2023) are 4.5-point favorites in Tampa Bay.

Eagles-Bucs Week 3 moneyline

The Eagles have -225 odds to stay perfect on the year and the Bucs have +185 odds to pull off a home upset.

Eagles-Bucs Week 3 over/under

The MNF over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Eagles-Bucs Week 3 quarterback outlook

While the Eagles are 2-0, the team’s passing operation has not looked like the 2022 version yet. Hurts went 18-for-23 passing with 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Minnesota, and he has a chance to finally break the 200-yard threshold in Tampa Bay.

On the other side, the New England Patriots and Vikings were both able to move the ball through the air versus the Eagles. Will Baker Mayfield have as much passing success as Mac Jones or Kirk Cousins had against Sean Desai’s defense?

Eagles-Bucs Week 3 rushing outlook

Swift may not go for 175 yards again this week, but he certainly looked like the new leading back. He had 28 carries in Week 2 compared to five for Boston Scott and three for Rashaad Penny.

Rachaad White has posted 112 yards on 34 carries to go along with a touchdown for the Bucs in two games, though his longest run in those contests went for just 13 yards.

Eagles-Bucs Week 3 receiving outlook

Both the Eagles’ and Bucs’ passing offenses feature notable wide receiver duos.

DeVonta Smith has been the star for the Eagles with a touchdown in back-to-back games, including a 63-yarder against Minnesota. A.J. Brown is coming off a down week in which he had four catches for 29 yards.

Mike Evans went off for Tampa Bay in Week 2 with six catches, 171 yards and a touchdown. Chris Godwin has also been reliable with five catches and over 50 yards in each of the Bucs’ wins.

Eagles Week 3 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Eagles’ players to find the endzone against the Bucs.

Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown scorer: -125

D’Andre Swift anytime touchdown scorer: -105

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown scorer: +130

DeVonta Smith anytime touchdown scorer: +150

Dallas Goedert anytime touchdown scorer: +240

Rashaad Penny anytime touchdown scorer: +320

Boston Scott anytime touchdown scorer: +340

Eagles D/ST anytime touchdown scorer: +375

