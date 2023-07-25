Eagles work out a former 1st-round wideout as camp starts

The Eagles on Tuesday worked out former first-round receiver N’Keal Harry, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Some notable workouts from the wire:#Packers worked out QB Jacob Eason#Raiders worked out RBs Abram Smith and Benny Snell#Eagles worked out WR N'Keal Harry — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2023

While the Eagles reported for training camp on Tuesday, the roster is never a finished product. And the Eagles are clearly looking to upgrade their depth at the receiver position. Earlier in the day, it was reported by KPRC’s Aaron Wilson that the Eagles were signing receiver Deon Cain after a tryout.

Harry, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick out Arizona State back in the 2019 draft and spent the first three seasons of his career with the Patriots after they drafted him. Harry was limited in his rookie season because of injury and never had the type of career in New England the Patriots hoped he would.

While Harry (6-4, 225) didn’t live up to his draft status in New England, he played in 33 games (18 starts) as Patriot. New England didn’t pick up his fifth-year option and then traded him last July to the Chicago. Harry played out the final year of his rookie contract with the Bears, catching just 7 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in 8 games. Harry missed some time with an ankle injury in 2022.

In his career, Harry has 64 catches for 714 yards and 5 touchdowns in four seasons.

He’s now several years removed from being a first-round pick but there was a lot to like about Harry just a few years ago. Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about Harry in the pre-draft process:

“Back-shoulder boss who thrives with contested catch opportunities outside the numbers but lacks explosive traits. Harry's ability to body-up opponents and win with ball skills is undeniable, but his inability to find a threatening top gear or shake loose from tight man coverage must be accounted for within his new employer's scheme. His experience playing inside should help and teams will love his impact as a run-blocker. His competitiveness and ability to come down with the ball could make him a productive member of wide receiver trio in short order.”

Zierlein projected that Harry would be a second-round pick. He ended up being the final pick of the first round.

The Eagles have one of the best duos of receivers in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but their depth after that is questionable. Quez Watkins returns for Year 3 after a disappointing 2022 and they also added Olamide Zaccheaus to challenge him. Britain Covey is still on the roster too, likely as a punt return specialist.

One of the free agent losses from the 2022 team was Zach Pascal, who joined the Cardinals. Pascal filled the role of blocking receiver and perhaps that could be a role for Harry if he signs. At 6-4, 225 pounds, Harry would be one of the biggest receivers on the roster.

