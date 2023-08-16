How to watch Eagles vs. Browns preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns held two joint practices in South Philly earlier this week. Now, the two teams will head across the street for an exhibition game.

The Eagles will welcome the Browns to Lincoln Financial Field for their first home game of the 2023 NFL preseason on Thursday night. The matchup marks the Eagles' second of three preseason games following last week's 20-19 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore.

While stars like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown aren't expected to see the field, Eagles fans in attendance should have an opportunity to get their first live look at exciting young players like Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in game action.

Before kickoff at the Linc, here's what to know about how to catch the action:

When is the Eagles vs. Browns preseason game?

The Eagles face the Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17.

What time does the Eagles vs. Browns preseason game start?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Browns preseason game on?

NBC10 will broadcast Eagles-Browns. Pregame coverage on NBC10 starts at 7 p.m. with Eagles Preseason Kickoff, and Eagles Preseason Final will air after the final whistle. NBC10's pregame and postgame coverage can be streamed on NBC10.com and on the NBC10 app.

NBC Sports Philadelphia will have pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with Birds Huddle followed by Eagles Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. After the game ends, Eagles Postgame Live will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

All of NBC Sports Philadelphia's coverage can be streamed online and on the NBC Sports app. The game can be

How to stream the Eagles vs. Browns preseason game live

The game is also available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters ahead of the second joint practice with the Browns on Tuesday and highlighted the biggest position battles the Eagles have left to sort out in training camp.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Browns on the radio

94WIP will provide radio coverage of the Eagles-Browns game.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Browns?

NBC10's weather forecast projects temperatures to be in the low 80s around kickoff time at the Linc.