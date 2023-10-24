How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders in Week 8

The Washington Commanders' offensive line is very similar to that of the 1986 Philadelphia Eagles.

They have been historically bad at protecting their quarterback.

The '86 Eagles allowed an NFL record 104 sacks in 16 games. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has been sacked 40 times through seven games this season, putting the team on pace to at least flirt with the record.

And the current version of the Eagles can certainly move the Commanders a little closer towards it. The Eagles have 24 sacks this season, which is tied for third-most in the league -- not to mention a dominant run defense. They have not yet been able to replicate the pass-rushing consistency they displayed last season while comfortably leading the league with 70 sacks. But that could change on Sunday.

The 6-1 Eagles, coming off a 31-17 win over a Miami Dolphins team with a record-setting offense, needed overtime to defeat the Commanders when they played in Week 4. A lot has changed with their NFC East rival since.

The Commanders, who with a win in that game over the Eagles would have improved to 3-1, are now 3-4 after dropping four of their last five games. Last Sunday against a New York Giants team that entered the game with five sacks all season, Howell was sacked six times in the Commanders' 14-7 loss.

We'll see if the protection issues continue Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

When do the Eagles play the Commanders?

The Eagles and Commanders will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs Commanders game on?

The matchup between the Eagles and Commanders will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analysis) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporting) are on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs Commanders live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FOX

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Eagles Pregame Live begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game.

On Sunday, NBC10 will also air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. followed by Eagles Game Plan at 10 a.m. Eagles Gameday Final will air following the Sunday Night Football game and NBC10 News.

How to listen to Eagles vs Commanders on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs Commanders?

A mix of sunshine and clouds are expected with a high temperature of 79 degrees is expected at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, according to NBC10.