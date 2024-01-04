How to watch Eagles vs. Giants in Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are stumbling to the finish line, but they have one last regular season game to turn things around before the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts and Co. will visit the New York Giants in Week 18. It’s the second matchup between the NFC East rivals in a three-week span, and the last showdown marked the Eagles’ only win dating back to November.

The Eagles followed up their 33-25 victory over the Giants on Christmas Day with a catastrophic 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve. Matt Patricia’s defense had no answers in the second half, surrendering touchdowns on all four of the Cardinals’ second-half possessions en route to blowing a 15-point halftime lead.

Despite losing four of their last five games, the Eagles still have a shot to become the first team to earn back-to-back NFC East titles since 2004. They need a win over the Giants and a win from the Washington Commanders over the Dallas Cowboys.

Will the Birds contend for the NFC East crown with a Week 18 victory, or will they pick up one more defeat before hitting the road in the wild card round? Here is how you can watch Eagles-Giants:

When is the Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 game?

The Eagles will face the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Jan. 7.

What time is the Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 game?

Kickoff for Eagles-Giants is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants on TV

Eagles-Giants will air on CBS. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream Eagles vs. Giants live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

How to watch Eagles pregame and postgame coverage

Birds Huddle will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and Eagles Pregame Live begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live begins on NBC Sports Philadelphia immediately after the game.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Giants on the radio

Eagles games can be heard on 94WIP throughout the season. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the call.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Giants?

NBC10 forecasts some winter weather Sunday morning with a mixture of rain and snow in East Rutherford. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s.

