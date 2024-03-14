Eagles' No. 2 tight end reportedly joining division rival 

Jack Stoll is leaving the Eagles but he’s staying in the division.

The 26-year-old tight end is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

While the Eagles might have won the Saquon-for-Stoll trade, the Eagles will need to figure out who their No. 2 tight end is going to be for the 2024 season. Stoll has held that job behind Dallas Goedert for the last couple seasons.

The Eagles signed Stoll as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2021 and Stoll made the team and eventually carved out a role on the team and got bumped up to No. 2 tight end as a rookie when Zach Ertz was traded to the Cardinals halfway through the season.

Stoll didn’t make much of an impact in the passing game during his time with the Eagles. He caught a total of 20 passes on 27 targets for 183 yards in 50 career games (26 starts). But Stoll was an effective blocker and played that role in the Eagles’ 12 personnel package.

Here’s a look at Stoll’s snap totals during his three seasons in Philly:

2021: 331 snaps (32%)

2022: 574 snaps (49%)

2023: 438 snaps (38%)

After three seasons with the Eagles as an UDFA, Stoll was a restricted free agent this offseason and was not tendered by the Eagles, which meant he became an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. on Wednesday when the new league year started.

The Eagles have four tight ends under contract: Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam and Noah Togiai.

Calcaterra was a sixth-round pick in 2022 and has been the Eagles’ No. 3 tight end the last couple of seasons. He’s seen more as a pass-catching option than a blocker but has been working on the blocking element of his game.

Okwuegbunam was acquired in a trade with the Broncos just before the 2023 season began but barely played in his first season with the Eagles. He was set to become a free agent this offseason but the Eagles brought him back on a one-year deal.

Togiai has been on the Eagles’ practice squad but has played in eight career games; four with the Eagles and four with the Colts.

