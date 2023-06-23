Jason Kelce previews EPIC celebrity bartending beach bash and Eagles offseason

John Clark sits down with Jason Kelce to talk about the Eagles offseason and look ahead to his 3rd annual celebrity bartending beach bash at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City. Proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Watch the live streaming event on Youtube June 28th at 4:00 pm. https://youtube.com/live/RVi4cLWYfzg

01:25 - Jalen Hurts

03:05 - Jason Kelce 3rd annual celebrity bartending event

06:30 - What to expect at the OD

07:25 - Travis Kelce

09:10 - Young guys

10:06 - Staying healthy

11:42 - Could this be your last season?

Supporting Team 62 is as easy as saying Go Birds! https://donate.hakuapp.com/donations/...

For more information about the Eagles Autism Foundation: https://www.eaglesautismchallenge.org/

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube