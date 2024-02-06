A Jeff Stoutland video that seems to reveal his coaching future

It appears at least one assistant coach from Nick Sirianni’s staff isn’t going anywhere.

One very important assistant coach.

The Eagles have cut ties with both coordinators and several other assistant coaches from Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff, including quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney, secondary coach D.K. McDonald and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot, with news of additional departures anticipated in the coming days.

But it looks like the one coach that everybody wants to stay will indeed be staying.

Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles’ legendary offensive line coach, tweeted out a video Tuesday afternoon that sure seemed to indicate he’ll be part of the Eagles' coaching staff in 2024.

“Coach Stout here,” he said. “I hear we have a game in Brazil. First game of the season, 2024 kickoff. Just a shoutout to all those fans in Brazil, in São Paulo. Nos Vemos em breve. Stout out.”

“Nos Vemos em breve” means “see you, soon” in Portuguese, the official language of Brazil.

No way Stout tweets that out if he hasn't been assured he's staying. And why wouldn't he? He's Stout.

The NFL announced Monday that the Eagles will open the season on Friday, Sept. 5 against an opponent yet to be announced at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo. It will be the first NFL opener since 1970 on a Friday and first NFL game ever in South America.

The Eagles haven’t announced anything about the comings and goings of their position coaches, so this is the first sign that Stoutland will stay.

Sirianni has given new coordinators Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio autonomy when it comes to building their staffs, but it’s hard to imagine any new offensive coordinator coming in and wanting to replace one of the greatest offensive line coaches in NFL history.

Stoutland was originally hired here in 2013 by Chip Kelly and was retained by both Doug Pederson and Sirianni.

Assuming he’s back in 2024 – and he appears ready to head to Brazil – this will be his 12thseason as an Eagles assistant coach.

The only other coaches in franchise history who’ve spent 12 years with the Eagles are Ted Williams (20 years under Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid and Kelly), Juan Castillo (18 years under Rhodes and Reid), Reid (14), Fred Bruney (14 years under Joe Kuharich, Dick Vermeil and Marion Campbell), David Culley and Tom Melvin (14 years under Reid) and Pat Shurmur (13 years under Reid and Kelly).

Bruney’s 14 years were non-contiguous. The only assistants with at least 12 consecutive years with the Eagles in the same position are Williams, who was running backs coach for 16 years (1997 through 2012), and Castillo, who was offensive line coach for 13 years (1998-10).

In Stoutland’s 11 years coaching the offensive line, the Eagles have had 10 1st-team all-pros (Jason Kelce six times, Lane Johnson twice, Jason Peters and Evan Mathis once each). In the previous 74 years, an AP all-pro team was selected, they also had 10 1st-team all-pros.

Kelce, Johnson, Peters, Mathis, Brandon Brooks and Landon Dickerson have made a combined 23 Pro Bowls under Stoutland. In the previous 50 years, Eagles offensive linemen made 21 total Pro Bowls.

Kelce has spoken many times about how much he owes to Stoutland. The sight of a tearful Kelce embracing Stoutland on the Eagles’ sideline at Raymond James Field in the closing minutes of the playoff loss to the Bucs will forever be etched in every Eagles’ fans memory.

Could Stoutland’s return influence Jason Kelce’s decision to retire? It can’t hurt.

