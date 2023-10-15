Lane Johnson suffers ankle injury in first quarter vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Jets and is officially questionable to return.

Johnson, 33, was able to hobble off the field and into the blue tent and eventually limped into the tunnel to head into the locker room.

The injury happened on the Eagles’ first offensive drive of the game at MetLife Stadium. Johnson was replaced at right tackle by veteran Jack Driscoll, who has had to fill in for him plenty of times before.

Before this injury, Johnson had played all 373 offensive snaps in the first five games of the season.

Just this week, Johnson mentioned that he was feeling very healthy after recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor.

“Pretty good,” Johnson said this week. “I feel like really the first part of the season just trying to focus on my body, recovering well from the surgery. You get that kind of surgery, you get a little bit of scar tissue so just handling that week to week. Feel like that’s gotten better as the year’s gone on. That’s really it. I’m just trying to feel good and not tear my groin again.”