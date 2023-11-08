Listen to Jalen Hurts' go-to music playlist

No one can be as cool as Jalen Hurts — but you can pretend to be while listening to some of his favorite songs.

Hurts recently shared his go-to playlist with Apple Music. It consists of 50 songs and runs just over four hours.

The playlist features artists such as Anita Baker (a well-known favorite of his), Al Green, The Isley Brothers, New Edition, The O'Jays and many more.

"This is the music I listen to during training camp: in the car, locker room or studying film," Hurts told Apple Music.

"I am an old soul and I love slow jams. I just keep a running list of songs that I can go to 24/7 no matter the scenario."

He hit the nail on the head there.

I threw the playlist on throughout the day and had two major takeaways:

It's an acquired taste, but is definitely a vibe. It's incredibly fitting for Hurts. He is cool, calm and collected at all times and this playlist radiates that energy from start to finish.

The best part about music is that you don't have to understand what brings others joy. If you like it, you like it. If you don't? You can listen to whatever makes you happy.

Listen to Hurts' whole playlist here.