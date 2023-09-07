Mike Lombardi on Jalen Hurts, NFC East and Eagles Week 1 vs. Patriots

Ahead of the Eagles' matchup against the Patriots in Week 1, John Clark talks with Mike Lombardi about how far the Birds can go this season and his new book "Football Done Right".



0:00 - Do the Eagles have the best roster?

1:45 - Facing Bill Belichick and the Patriots

7:00 - Eagles Coaches

11:30 - NFC competition

15:30 - Biggest Challenges

17:26 - Football Done Right

20:00 - Rank Jalen Hurts

22:00 - Super Bowl Prediction



Check out Mike Lombardi's new book "Football Done Right".

