Roll into Eagles playoffs with The Road to Victory Bus Tour

Ready or not, here come the playoffs.

The Eagles ended the season 11-6 and are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. They'll head off to Tampa next week to face the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.

And of course, we're kicking things off the only way we know how — with a rally bus.

NBC Sports Philadelphia is partnering with Ticketmaster to present The Road to Victory Bus Tour, taking place all day on Thursday, January 11.

The bus is expected to visit various locations around the area including Conshohocken, Havertown, Westmont and more.

A full list of the schedule and exact locations can be seen below:

The day will include giveaways such as exclusive posters, rally towels and a chance to win tickets to a future Eagles game.

The bus will make its final stop at Wicked Wolf, which is the official start of the Road to Victory Kickoff Party. The event includes special guests, exclusive giveaways and a Live Q&A. You can find more information on the event here.

