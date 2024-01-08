Eagles playoffs: The Road to Victory Kickoff Party

The Eagles are heading to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.

We are gearing up for it with The Road to Victory Kickoff Party, presented by Toyota, proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and official automotive partner of the NFL.

The event will take place this Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 p.m. at Wicked Wolf (which also happens to be the final stop of The Road To Victory Bus Tour).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

You'll be able to meet NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, Reuben Frank, Dave Zangaro and special guest Ray Didinger during a live Q&A.

Get ready to ask our experts about the good, the bad and the ugly as the Eagles prepare for the Bucs.

Keep an eye out for additional special guests and exclusive giveaways throughout the evening from some of your favorite places, including Dunkin' Donuts.

The event will also be streaming live on all of NBC Sports Philadelphia's digital platforms.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube