Brunch chicken, ‘pizza-pizza', dessert nachos on menu this season at The Linc

For all those times you are watching the Eagles fly and just craving "pizza, pizza," there is now a fix without needing to leave Lincoln Financial Field.

"Lincoln Financial Field has partnered with Little Caesars Pizza to bring game day pies to six locations throughout the stadium," Aramark said, while announcing new food and drink offerings around the NFL stadiums for the 2023 season.

Aramark isn't stopping at pepperoni and cheese pies.

This season the Philadelphia-based food service giant announced twists on game-day offerings: brunch for early afternoon kickoffs and late-night grub for evening games.

Fritter, chicken and bacon for brunch

How about this for a savory meal? Check out the Slim Chicken 2.0.

It's an "apple fritter with Frosted Flakes® fried chicken, Cooper® Sharp cheese, honey glazed bacon, cherry jam, and ghost chili," said Aramark.

Aramark Slim Chicken 2.0 sandwich

Anyone wanting to give it a taste can head over to the concession stand at Section 134 during early kickoff games.

Nachos with an Italian dessert twist

Now this "late-night" offering pays homage to some South Philly favorites. Introducing the Cannoli Nachos.

The munchy features "cannoli nacho chips topped with Valrhona chocolate, whipped ricotta, diced strawberries, strawberry pearls, pistachio dust, caramel sauce, espresso dirt, and topped with micro mint, lemon, and donut sugar," Aramark said.

Aramark Cannoli Nachos

Take your sweet touch over to the Section 134 concession stand to check it out at night games.

Of course for the traditionalists, there is also beer, cheesesteaks and hot dogs on the menu for all games, according to the Linc.

