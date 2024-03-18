One quick thought on every offseason move the Eagles have made

It’s been a wild week for the Eagles, as Howie Roseman begins the process of rebuilding the roster of a team that lost six of its last seven games last year, four of those losses by at least 17 points and the two others after the Eagles led with half a minute left.

There was a lot of work to do, and Roseman has been busy.

Seventeen players who started at least one game in 2023 are either officially gone or not currently under contract. Several other key backups are gone, as well. And nine newcomers have signed, including several big-money free agents.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And we’re only a week into free agency.

Here’s one thought on every move the Eagles have made so far:

Saturday, Feb. 24

TE Albert Okwuegbunam re-signed, terms undisclosed (Saturday, Feb. 24): Played 57 snaps last year without a catch.Surprised he’s back. Why? Can’t imagine he’ll still be here by opening day.

Friday, March 1

S Kevin Byard released, signed with Bears, two years, $15 million (March): Byard turns 31 this summer and following a promising start after coming over from the Titans in October, he really faded down the stretch. Two-time All-Pro, but he’s not that player anymore. Smart to move on from him.

Monday, March 4

C Jason Kelce retired: Hard to imagine watching an Eagles game without Kelce. He’ll be missed in so many ways.

Thursday, March 7

CB Avonte Maddox released: Sad to see Maddox go because he’s a very good slot when he’s healthy, but it’s just impossible to rely on a guy who’s missed 35 games since his rookie year in 2018 and played in just 13 the last two years. Maddox hasn’t signed anywhere and I wouldn’t be shocked if he winds up back in Philly, but it'll have to be close to minimum salary.

Saturday, March 9

Edge Brandon Graham re-signed (Saturday, March 9): Getting B.G. back for one last year was particularly important in light of the Kelce and Cox retirements. But this isn't just a sentimental signing. He’s still a capable edge rusher. And the last link to the Andy Reid Eagles.

Sunday, March 10

DT Fletcher Cox retired: Fletch's retirement might not have gotten as much national attention as Kelce’s, but it's a huge loss both on and off the field. Was still a top-15 interior lineman in his final season.

Monday, March 11

RB Saquon Barkley agreed to contract, three years, $37.75 million: A risky move. A lot of money for any running back, and Barkley has shown signs of decline (4.8 average his first two years, 4.0 the last four). An exciting player who can turn any play into a home run, but is he still an elite talent? An out-of-character move for Howie Roseman. Could pay huge dividends, but could backfire. I don't have a great feeling about this one.

Edge Zack Baun agreed to contract, one year, $1.2 million: A role player with an as-yet undefined role. He could contribute some pass rush snaps and play some special teams if he makes the team.

G Landon Dickerson extended, four years, $84 million: He might not be the NFL’s best guard, but he’s close to it and has gotten better each year. Huge to lock him up through 2028. The first Eagles offensive lineman to make two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons since Hall of Famer Bob Brown in 1965 and 1966.

RB D’Andre Swift signed with Bears, three years, $24 million: I like Swift at $8 million per year more than Barkley at $12.6 million per year. He’s two years younger, he’s got almost half as many career touches (1,514 to 802) and since Swift entered the NFL in 2020, his rushing average is more than half a yard better than Barkley’s (4.6 to 4.0). During that four-year span, Barkley has 80 more touches but 299 fewer scrimmage yards. And I think Swift has untapped potential we didn't begin to see last year, especially in the passing game. I don’t think Barkley is a terrible signing, but I think Swift would have been a better one.

Tuesday, March 12

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson agreed to contract, three years, $33 million: The most notable Eagle to return after playing for another team since Nick Foles, CJGJ fills a huge need at safety and adds attitude and swagger to a defense that sorely needs it. Kudos to both Howie Roseman and Gardner-Johnson for putting moving past any hard feelings and making a move that works for both sides.

G-C Matt Hennessy agreed to contract, terms undisclosed: With Kelce retired and Jurgens expected to move inside, it was important to upgrade depth in the interior of the o-line and Hennessy does that. He can back up left guard and center and get you through a game or two if you need him to. An upgrade over Sua Opeta.

LS Rick Lovato re-signed, terms undisclosed: Along with B.G. and Lane Johnson, one of only three Eagles left from 2016, Doug Pederson’s first season. You never hear about him, and with long snappers that’s a good thing. Solid guy.

P Braden Mann re-signed, terms undisclosed: Underrated important move. Mann was fantastic after replacing Arryn Siposs in Week 3 last year and shattered every franchise punting record. Huge to bring him back.

QB Marcus Mariota signed with Commanders, one year, $6 million: Mariota may be one notch above Kenny Pickett when it comes to backup QBs, but Pickett at $985,000 makes a lot more sense than Mariota at $6 million.

LB Nicholas Morrow signed with Bills, terms undisclosed: Morrow does not seem like a Sean McDermott kind of player, so this one surprised me. But it’s close to minimum wage, so nothing to lose for the Bills. Great guy and I wish him well, I just don’t think he has much to offer.

WR DeVante Parker agreed to contract, one year, $1.2 million: Maybe a change of scenery will help the one-time 14th pick in the draft. Since his big 1,200-yard 2019 season, he’s averaged just 560 yards per season. But no longer has 1st-round and starter expectations. As a WR1 or WR2, he’s the wrong guy. As a WR3 or WR4, could be a smart addition. But also not a lock to make the team.

Wednesday, March 13

PK Jake Elliott extended, four years, $24 million: One of the best kickers in NFL history, and now he’s paid like it. Elliott’s 86.2 career accuracy is 13th-highest all-time (minimum 100 attempts), and his 63.6 percent accuracy from 55 yards and out is 3rd-highest (minimum 10 attempts). So clutch.

Edge Bryce Huff agreed to contract, three years, $51 million: A leap of faith in a guy who’s had one big year. Huff had 10 sacks last year but only 7 ½ his first three seasons, so it’s a limited body of work. And he’s never played more than 51 percent of his team’s snaps in any season and just 42 percent last year. But all the analytics say he’s an ace pass rusher who should thrive with an expanded role. I think he will.

Thursday, March 14

LB Devin White signed, one year, real terms undisclosed ($7.5 million maximum): Has had a disappointing career after being picked fifth overall in 2019. Should be an upgrade over what the Eagles had last year, but isn’t a long-term answer and Roseman still needs to address linebacker.

Friday, March 15

QB Kenny Pickett acquired in trade with Steelers: Incredible how fast things change. Just 23 months ago, the Steelers made Pickett the 20th pick in the draft and handed him the starting quarterback job after Ben Roethlisberger retired. Now he’s Jalen Hurts’ backup, a role he’s much better suited for.

TE Jack Stoll signed with Giants, terms undisclosed: High-effort guy who carved out a nice career as an undrafted tight end, but Eagles have to do better than 3.7 yards per game with their TE2, which is Stoll’s career average.

Sunday, March 17

LB Oren Burks signed, one year, terms undisclosed: One-time Packers 3rd-round pick can play linebacker in a pinch, but his real value to the Eagles presumably will be as a special teamer

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube