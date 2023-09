John Clark talks with all-time great cornerback Richard Sherman about the Eagles' Thursday night matchup against the Vikings on Amazon Prime. Plus, DeVonta Smith talks about becoming a father on Saturday and scoring a touchdown on Sunday. Finally, Clark and Mike Quick recap the Eagles' win over the Patriots.



0:00 - Richard Sherman

8:00 - DeVonta Smith

11:50 - Mike Quick

