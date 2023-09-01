Surviving Camp, Part 5: Ojomo survives a scare and makes the Eagles' roster

Over the next few weeks of training camp as the Eagles try to decide who to keep on their 53-man roster, we’ll be catching up weekly with seventh-round defensive tackle Moro Ojomo from Texas. We’ll be tracking his progress as he tries to make the Eagles’ roster.

As Moro Ojomo was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field on Aug. 17, he was really worried.

Just not about himself.

“I was freaking out about my loved ones,” Ojomo said this week. “I wanted to let them know I was OK.”

Ojomo, 22, suffered concussion in the fourth quarter against the Browns in the Eagles’ second preseason game. It was a scary scene at the Linc as play halted for several minutes, but Ojomo said he knew pretty quickly he was going to be fine. He even gave a little wave to let fans watching know it too. But his loved ones weren’t at the game.

Luckily, the medical staff understood the situation and Ojomo was able to call his family from the ambulance on the way to the hospital. He called his dad.

“Because I knew he was going to pick up the phone,” Ojomo said with a smile.

Even though Ojomo has since made a full recovery, he did miss the remaining practices in training camp and the preseason finale against the Colts.

Earlier this summer, Ojomo missed half a practice after getting poked in the eye and was frustrated losing those few reps. So you can imagine how frustrated he was to miss even more time.

“Yeah, man,” Ojomo said. “When they had the Colts out here practicing, I really wanted to practice them. I know a bunch of guys on the Colts. I wanted to see them after the game. All those things. It was frustrating.

“And then some days when you’re light on guys in the D-line room and they’re getting a ton of reps. That makes me feel like, I wish I was out there to help them out, give them a break.”

Going into final cuts on Tuesday, Ojomo wasn’t stressed. Control what you can control, he said. But he did eventually get the good news that he made the 53-man roster and it came from general manager Howie Roseman.

Ojomo showed a lot over the summer and did enough to make the roster before his concussion.

“You just put your best foot forward,” he said. “Thank God that I made the team. Thank Howie (Roseman) and (Nick) Sirianni for the opportunity. I love this organization. I love everything about this place.”

While Ojomo is one of seven defensive tackles to make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster and might be able to help them on the field as a rookie, he has also been fitting in with his teammates in the building.

In fact, becoming a part of this team has been a lot of fun for the young defensive lineman.

“It’s been super cool,” he said. “I think when you’re in an industry like this, you find so many guys who have unique and different interests. Some guys like cars, anime, whatever it may be. But we all come together for this common cause and push each other.”

What interests does Ojomo bring to the table?

He has a love of finance, business, Wall Street. “All that s—,” he said. Ojomo was an eight-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll as a Finance major at Texas. Ojomo is also aware of former right guard Brandon Brooks, who is now an MBA student at The Wharton School.

While Ojomo loves finance, he said his teammates haven’t come to him too much for advice yet. He said they might not really know that side of him yet. Ojomo hopes he will have a long NFL career, giving his teammates plenty of time to learn all about him.

That career really begins in a little over a week in New England.

How excited is Ojomo for his rookie season?

“Extremely,” he said. “You made the 53 and that, like, ‘Oh s—’ moment is coming, that game day when you’re out there. I’m just excited. I don’t know. I just have a great outlook on life right now. I’m literally living my dream. So super excited.”

Goal for his rookie season: “Capitalize on every single opportunity that I’m given. I want whenever I’m out on the football field, ‘S—, who’s that guy!?’”

