Takeoff with John Clark

Swift & Zaccheaus on playing for hometown Eagles, Mike Quick enters Year 26 in the booth!

An interview with Mike Quick on the latest Takeoff with John Clark podcast.

John Clark interviewed former Eagles WR and current radio color commentator Mike Quick at the Eagles open practice. Earlier in the week, Clark caught up with two new Eagles who once played at St. Joe's Prep, D'Andre Swift and Olamide Zaccheaus.

0:00 - Mike Quick is excited about the 2023 Eagles
1:22 - Eagles add some veteran linebackers
3:20 - Thoughts on Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter
5:27 - Mike Quick on the Eagles WRs
6:41 - Jalen Hurts going into third year in Sirianni's offense
9:37 - How dangerous can the offense be?
12:17 - Former St. Joe's Prep stars D'Andre Swift and Olamide Zaccheaus hang with the current Prep team
15:01 - Swift's receiving ability
17:58 - What's it like playing with Jalen Hurts?

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | SpotifyStitcherArt19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

