Takeoff with John Clark: Zach and Julie Ertz on facing Eagles, Ertz Family Foundation, rise of women's sports

On the latest Takeoff podcast, Zach and Julie Ertz join John Clark to discuss having to face the Eagles twice a season as a Commander, the Ertz Family Foundation, expecting their second child, the rise of women's sports and more.

The Secret Special Show benefiting the Ertz Family Foundation is taking place at the Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on April 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

You are able to purchase tickets here.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

You can find more information on the Ertz Family Foundation here.