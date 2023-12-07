Watch: Kelce's beautiful, passionate speech to Johnson on Walter Payton Award nomination

If there's one thing to know about a Jason Kelce speech — it's that you're going to feel something because of it.

There is no one more passionate, who talks directly from the heart, like Kelce does. Often times, you'll be hyped up and ready to run through walls when the center has something to say. Other times, you get these beautifully crafted speeches that'll leave you welling up at the end.

(The latter is the case for this specific speech.)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles on Thursday shared a flashback video from October 11 — the day Lane Johnson found out he had been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award, that has one nominee from all 32 teams, annually recognizes one NFL player for community service contributions and on-field play.

In the video, Kelce shared that he was asked prior to speak about Johnson's nomination. Of course, without hesitation, he said yes.

"When I think of a man, I think of somebody who weathers the ups and downs in life. How you move forward," Kelce said. "You're doing better than I've ever seen and it's so f****** awesome to see.

"And I know it ain't all been perfect all the time. But there ain't a m***** f***** in the NFL that represents that better than you. That's important for you to hear."

At the end of the speech, the two long-time teammates embraced to cap off the beautiful and special moment.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend my entire career playing for an organization and city that has embraced me at my best, but more importantly, supported me and helped me through some of my darkest moments," Johnson said in a statement released by the team. “Playing this game has always been a passion of mine, but being able to share my mental health journey through the platform football has given me has been a rewarding experience."

Kelce and Johnson have been staples for both the Eagles and city of Philadelphia for over a decade. This moment between the two was the perfect reminder of how lucky we are to have them both.