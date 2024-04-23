These 13 prospects accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft

Walking across the NFL draft stage can be among the highlights of a player's professional career.

In 2024, however, only 13 players are preparing to make that walk.

The NFL announced the small group of players that have accepted invitations to attend this year's event in Detroit, including three top quarterback prospects and three enticing wide receivers.

Here are the 13 players who accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft, listed in alphabetical order:

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The Chicago Bears are projected to take Williams with the top pick on Thursday when the first round commences. Daniels and Maye could soon be off the board, as well, with the QB-needy Washington Commanders at No. 2 and New England Patriots at No. 3.

Once the dust settles with the quarterbacks at the very top of the draft, there could be a run of wide receivers and offensive tackles. Harrison, Nabers and Odunze could all land in the top 10, while Thomas is expected to hear his name called later in the first round.

Five of the 13 prospects to accept invitations play on the defensive side of the ball. Turner and Latu are among the best EDGE prospects, while Mitchell and Arnold headline the group of secondary players. Robinson, a Southfield, Mich., native, will also be in attendance.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25. The event will continue with the start of the second round at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26.

Pac-12 Network’s Ashley Adamson discusses the conference’s top NFL Draft prospects in 2024.