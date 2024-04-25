Social media stunned after Falcons pick QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall

The Atlanta Falcons just shocked the NFL world.
Last month, Atlanta signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. Then, with the No. 8 overall pick in Thursday's draft, the Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Penix led the Huskies to the national championship game last season, but there were plenty of questions entering the draft. He will turn 24 next month, older than all of the other quarterback prospects at the top of the draft. Additionally, he suffered two torn ACLs during his six-year collegiate career.
Not only that, but they did so with 21-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy still on the board. The Michigan signal caller was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings two picks later at No. 10 overall.
To make matters even more puzzling, the Falcons reportedly didn't tell Cousins about their plans until a decision was made -- which left the veteran "a bit stunned."
