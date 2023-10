Taylor Swift returns to Kansas City to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Broncos

Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2023

Taylor Swift has returned to the NFL sidelines. Or suites, rather.

Swift was in attendance to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Arrowhead Stadium.

She could be seen in a luxury suite with Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, sporting a red Chiefs jacket.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023

Swift, who has recently been promoting her "Eras Tour" film, first created waves in the NFL when she attended the Chiefs' home game vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 3, which resulted in a win.

She then travelled to MetLife Stadium in Week 4 to watch the Chiefs face the New York Jets, and she got to witness another victory for the reigning champions.

However, she was not in attendance in Week 5 when the Chiefs were in Minnesota to take on the Vikings, though Kansas City held on for a late win.

This all came about when rumors emerged prior to Week 3 that Swift and Kelce were in a budding romance, though nothing has been made official to the public yet.

The "Lavender Haze" songstress watched her rumored boyfriend's team's Sunday Night Football win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1. She watched the game with a large group of pals, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes.