Another Bengals star reportedly has requested a trade

FILE -- Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati

Another star Cincinnati Bengals player reportedly wants out.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson has requested that the Bengals trade him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Hendrickson has two years remaining on his current deal and is set to make $15 million in 2024. But the 29-year-old is "looking for more long-term security than Cincinnati has been willing to offer," according to Schefter's report.

Hendrickson's reported trade request comes one month after star wideout Tee Higgins reportedly made the same ask as he also seeks a long-term deal. Schefter reported on Wednesday that there haven't been any contract talks between Higgins, who was franchise-tagged in February, and the Bengals in over a year.

Hendrickson is coming off a career year where he racked up 17.5 sacks, second-most in the NFL, along with 16 tackles for loss and and 25 quarterback hits.

In his three seasons with Cincinnati, the former first-round pick has totaled 39.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and 76 quarterback hits across 48 games. All three of his Pro Bowl nods have come during that span as well.

With the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off Thursday, Hendrickson's name will certainly be one to watch amid the frenzy of activity.

