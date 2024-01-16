Where does Jason Kelce rank among the greatest centers in NFL history? Here's a list

The Philadelphia Eagles not only lost their playoff game on Monday -- they lost their longtime center.

Jason Kelce reportedly will retire after 13 NFL seasons, which were all spent in Philly. The 36-year-old center racked up numerous accolades throughout his career after getting drafted in the sixth round in 2011. From the All-Pros to the Super Bowl ring, Kelce will go down as one of the best centers in league history.

How exactly does Kelce stack up among the greatest centers of all-time? And who else could be considered the best center in NFL history?

Here's a look at 10 of the best to ever play the position (listed alphabetically):

Chuck Bednarik

Teams: Philadelphia Eagles (1949-1962)

Awards and career highlights: Eight-time Pro Bowl, 10-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time NFL champion, NFL 1950s All-Decade Team, NFL 50th, 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1967 (first ballot)

Breakdown: Bednarik was a two-way player who shined as a center and linebacker. He helped lead the Eagles to two championships in 1949 (his rookie season) and 1960, and he was later inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame and got his No. 60 retired.

AP Former Philadelphia Eagles football player Chuck Bednarik wears his No. 60 jersey as he participates in a ceremony commemorating the 1960 championship in Philadelphia, during a recent NFL football game between the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. Bednarik was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the last great two-way NFL players. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Dermontti Dawson

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers (1988-2000)

Awards and career highlights: Seven-time Pro Bowl, six-time First-Team All-Pro, NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2012

Breakdown: Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher dubbed Dawson as "the best athlete to ever play that position." He went 10 straight seasons from 1989 to 1998 without missing a game for Cowher's team and his No. 63 hasn't been reissued by the franchise since his retirement.

Mel Hein

Teams: New York Giants (1931-1945)

Awards and career highlights: 1938 NFL MVP, four-time NFL All-Star Game, eight-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time NFL champion, NFL 1930s All-Decade Team, NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1963 (inaugural class)

Breakdown: Like Bednarik, Hein was another two-way player in the early days of the NFL. He won league MVP and made it to seven NFL championship games in his 15 seasons with the Giants.

Jason Kelce

Teams: Philadelphia Eagles (2011-2023)

Awards and career highlights: Seven-time Pro Bowl, Six-time First-Team All-Pro, Super Bowl LII champion

Breakdown: Kelce started 193 regular season games for Philly after being draft in the sixth round in 2011, including 156 straight to close his career. He only got better with age, leading the Eagles' seemingly unstoppable "Brotherly Shove" quarterback sneak in his final years after winning a Super Bowl in 2017.

Jason Kelce blocks a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman during the 2023 NFL season.

Olin Kreutz

Teams: Chicago Bears (1998-2010), New Orleans Saints (2011)

Awards and career highlights: Six-time Pro Bowl, 2006 First-Team All-Pro, 2005 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Breakdown: Kreutz made his mark as an all-time Bear, starting 182 regular season games -- second only to Walter Payton for the franchise. He was known as an aggressive, physical player who was always tough to play against. The Bears made the Super Bowl in 2006, which was Kreutz's best season.

Getty Images Olin Kreutz #57 and Brian Urlacher #54 of the Chicago Bears celebrate after the Bears 39-14 win against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game January 21, 2007 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kevin Mawae

Teams: Seattle Seahawks (1994-97), New York Jets (1998-2005), Tennessee Titans (2006-09)

Awards and career highlights: Eight-time Pro Bowl, seven-time First-Team All-Pro, 1998 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019

Breakdown: Mawae began his career as a guard for the Seahawks before settling at center in 1996. From there, he developed into an all-time great. His best years came with the Jets, where he shined with multiple head coaches and quarterbacks before finishing his career as a Titan.

Jim Otto

Teams: Oakland Raiders (1960-74)

Awards and career highlights: Nine-time AFL All-Star, three-time Pro Bowl, Nine-time First-Team All-AFL, 1970 First-Team All-Pro, 1666 Second-Team All-AFL, 1972 Second-Team All-Pro, 1967 AFL champion, AFL All-Time Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1980 (first ballot)

Breakdown: Otto split his career between the AFL and NFL, with the merger coming in 1970. The Raiders made six AFL/AFC championship games in his 15 seasons, with all five of his losses coming against the eventual Super Bowl champion. Otto gave his body to the game, as he underwent nearly 74 operations in his life according to his book.

Jeff Saturday

Teams: Indianapolis Colts (1999-2011), Green Bay Packers (2012)

Awards and career highlights: Six-time Pro Bowl, two-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, Super Bowl XLI champion

Breakdown: Saturday was undrafted in 1998 and his career seemed over when the Baltimore Ravens cut him before training camp. But he latched on with the Colts a year later and became Peyton Manning's trusted center for the majority of his career. Saturday retired in 2013 after one season with Aaron Rodgers' Packers.

Jeff Saturday had so much success on the NFL playing field that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay asked him to step in as interim head coach in 2022. -- USAT

Dwight Stephenson

Teams: Miami Dolphins (1980-87)

Awards and career highlights: Five-time Pro Bowl, four-time First-Team All-Pro, 1983 Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 1980s All-Decade Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1998

Breakdown: Stephenson started at center for Dan Marino and a high-powered offensive, but injuries hindered him from having a longer career. From 1982 to 1987, Stephenson's line gave up the fewest sacks in the NFL before a knee injury ended his career.

Mike Webster

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-88), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-90)

Awards and career highlights: Nine-time Pro Bowl, six-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro, four-time Super Bowl champion, NFL 1970s and 1980s All-Decade Teams, NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1997

Breakdown: Iron Mike anchored the Steelers' line during their dynasty of the 1970s, where they won four Super Bowls in six seasons. A fifth-round pick in 1974, Webster had a storied career as one of the greatest Steelers of all-time after playing in 220 regular season and 19 postseason games for the franchise.