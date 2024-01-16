Eagles fans making sure Kelce knows how loved and appreciated he is in Philly

Everyone knew it was looming.

That the news could break at any point.

To hear it officially reported for the first time, though? As much as you say you're prepared for it, you never truly are.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Just a few hours after the Eagles wrapped up their collapse of a season in the wild card round with a loss to the Buccaneers, it was reported that Jason Kelce is retiring.

A future Hall of Famer. Super Bowl Champion. Six-time All-Pro with seven Pro Bowl selections to his name. One of the best centers to ever play in the NFL.

More importantly, the heart and soul of the Philadelphia Eagles for the last 13 seasons.

No one is ever ready to say goodbye — especially to a player and person who understood their city to a tee. Kelce embodied everything it meant to be an athlete in Philadelphia and the city embraced him every step of the way.

The thought of the 2024 season rolling around and not having No. 62 play is bizarre. It may not be something that fully sinks in until Week 1.

Maybe not even then.

While everyone awaits the official announcement from Kelce himself, fans have already flocked to social media to share their appreciation and thank him for all that he's done.

Thank you for everything you have done for Philadelphia, Jason Kelce. You will forever be remembered as the greatest center of all time.



Forever an Eagle @JasonKelce 🦅💚#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gnc79zYrmI — Carl 🐍 (@SecretaryHurts) January 16, 2024

I will literally never recover from this.



What an honor it’s been watching Jason Kelce. All time Eagle. All time Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/oiBVV4KvFl — Stevebola (@SMDegrazio) January 16, 2024

Jason Kelce is the perfect embodiment of what it means to be a Philadelphia athlete. A true leader. A man who understands the fans and the city. A man who gave it all each and every week. One of the best to ever do it.



Kelce will forever be a legend in the city of Philadelphia. — Anthony DiGrazio (@AntDiGrazio) January 16, 2024

woke up to jason kelce retiring pic.twitter.com/9NokLOlE8c — ruby (@rubythevalley) January 16, 2024

Thank you for everything you did in Philadelphia Jason Kelce. Spending your entire career in an Eagles jersey and helped bring home the first Super Bowl in Eagles history. Enjoy retirement. pic.twitter.com/rGkVTXolB1 — the Chance Bishop Show (@ChanceBishopYT) January 16, 2024

i sobbed while making this. we love you jason kelce <3 pic.twitter.com/p4ydsjhVpv — kas - eras tour 8/8 (@fullmachinee) January 16, 2024

I knew it was coming, but it still makes me so sad… THANK YOU JASON KELCE… for everything! pic.twitter.com/3GIhcfocKl — Jackie (@WhiskeyandStout) January 16, 2024

Thank you for everything Jason Kelce.



Can’t wait to see you in Canton pic.twitter.com/dNrh9guIm2 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) January 16, 2024

Thank you for EVERYTHING, Kelce! See you in Canton! Forever an Eagle! 💚🦅💚🦅#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/x0ydcm61ro — ℕ𝕚𝕔𝕠𝕝𝕖 (@cocoeagles88) January 16, 2024

Jason Kelce. My childhood, warrior, hero, leader. Thank you 62 for giving everything you had to the city of Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/jDeQe1SP96 — Brayden Cooper (@brayden_coop) January 16, 2024

One of the best and forever loved by Philly. Thank you for everything, Jason Kelce. May your retirement be all you want it to be and more. You will be missed. https://t.co/MrzN4Mp7vw pic.twitter.com/vQpgTaNkbb — Anxious Octopus🐙 (@oroligtoctopus) January 16, 2024

Honestly, the posts could have gone on for ages.

It's bittersweet but the consensus confirms two things (that were really already known):

1. Everyone in the league loves and has an immense amount of respect for Kelce. From fans, to teammates, players across the league, coaches, front offices, media members and beyond.

2. Everyone is going to miss him. Whether you root for the Eagles or not — this is a huge loss for the sport. We may not see another center like him in our lifetime.

How lucky we have been.

Thank you, Jason Kelce, for everything.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube