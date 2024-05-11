Shut down early, Phillies' lineup explodes late to win another series

MIAMI — Shut out through five innings for the first time in more than a month, the Phillies finally got to Jesus Luzardo in the top of the sixth Saturday, scoring four times to turn around a game that became a laugher.

Whit Merrifield led off with Kyle Schwarber sidelined by a sore back and started the rally with a one-out double off Luzardo, who had allowed just two hits prior. J.T. Realmuto singled him in to tie the game. Luzardo struck out Bryce Harper and was lifted by manager Skip Schumaker, who did not plan to extend his lefty too far. This was Luzardo's return from the injured list after missing three weeks with elbow tightness.

The tough lefty was pulled for right-handed reliever Anthony Maldonado, who allowed a single to Alec Bohm and walked Nick Castellanos to set up Bryson Stott's bases-clearing triple just inside the first-base line.

The Phillies scored four more runs in the eighth on four consecutive singles by the 6-7-8-9 hitters. They won, 8-3, to improve to 28-12 on the season and 13-5 on the road.

Stott has been highly productive at the plate over his last 10 games, hitting .375 with three doubles, a triple, 13 RBI, eight walks and six strikeouts. He ended the day with his highest batting average (.259) and OPS (.759) since the fifth game of the season.

Castellanos avoided trying to do too much in the plate appearance just before Stott. There were two runners in scoring position for him in a tie game but Maldonado was struggling to locate and Castellanos waited him out for a walk to load the bases. He, too, has had much better at-bats the last two weeks.

Manager Rob Thomson sat Stott on Friday and sat Brandon Marsh both Friday and Saturday with the Phillies playing four straight games against left-handed starting pitchers. Both Edmundo Sosa and Cristian Pache held up their end of the bargain. Pache went 5-for-9 with a double in the two games and Sosa also reached base 5 of 9 times.

The Phils' 6-7-8-9 hitters were on base in 17 of 36 plate appearances Friday and Saturday.

Taijuan Walker surrendered just one run over six innings to the Marlins, who ran into three outs in the first two innings. Realmuto caught Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Vidal Brujan stealing and Nick Gordon was nailed by Pache trying to stretch a single into a double.

Walker issued only one walk, which is always a key for him. His ERA as a Phillie is nearly two runs lower (3.17) when he walks one or no batters than it is when he walks multiple (5.16).

The Phillies lost their first two series of the season but haven't dropped once since, winning eight and splitting three. They're also 5-0-1 in six road series.

They have Zack Wheeler, the ace of aces, on the mound Sunday afternoon as they look for their fifth sweep in the last eight series. They face another left-hander in Braxton Garrett.