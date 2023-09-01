Who is favored to win the Super Bowl in 2023? Here are the NFL betting odds for this season

Before the 2023 NFL season kicks off next week, let's look even further ahead.

Super Bowl LVIII is set for Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While we have no idea who will be playing in that game right now, now is the time to make your predictions.

Will the Chiefs run it back after beating the Eagles last season? Could the Bengals or Bills claim their first Super Bowl victory? Or will someone else crash the party?

Here are all the odds to win the Super Bowl this season, plus a look at the favorites to win each conference:

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl this season?

The aforementioned Chiefs and Eagles are the two favorites to win it all entering this season. Beyond them, the Bills, 49ers and Bengals round out the top five. The Jets, led by new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have the sixth-shortest odds despite not making the postseason since 2010.

Here are the full odds for every team to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Kansas City Chiefs, +600

Philadelphia Eagles, +650

Buffalo Bills, +800

San Francisco 49ers, +900

Cincinnati Bengals, +1000

New York Jets, +1100

Dallas Cowboys, +1400

Baltimore Ravens, +1800

Detroit Lions, +1900

Miami Dolphins, +2200

Jacksonville Jaguars, +2500

Los Angeles Chargers, +2500

Seattle Seahawks, +3000

Cleveland Browns, +3500

New Orleans Saints, +3500

Chicago Bears, +4000

Green Bay Packers, +4000

Minnesota Vikings, +4000

Denver Broncos, +4500

New York Giants, +4500

Pittsburgh Steelers, +5000

New England Patriots, +5500

Las Vegas Raiders, +6500

Atlanta Falcons, +7000

Carolina Panthers, +8000

Los Angeles Rams, +8000

Washington Commanders, +8000

Tennessee Titans, +9000

Indianapolis Colts, +10000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +10000

Arizona Cardinals, +20000

Houston Texans, +20000

Who is favored to win the AFC in 2023?

Three teams stand out as the heavy favorites in the AFC: Kansas City, Buffalo and Cincinnati. The Chiefs have made five straight AFC Championship Games, winning three times. Joe Burrow and Co., meanwhile have met the Chiefs in that game the last two seasons, winning in 2021 and losing last year. And even though the Bills haven't won the conference since 1993, they have perennially been in the mix during the Josh Allen era.

Here are the full odds to win the AFC, according to PointsBet:

Kansas City Chiefs, +325

Buffalo Bills, +450

Cincinnati Bengals, +500

New York Jets, +900

Baltimore Ravens, +950

Miami Dolphins, +1200

Jacksonville Jaguars, +1300

Los Angeles Chargers, +1400

Cleveland Browns, +1600

Pittsburgh Steelers, +2500

Denver Broncos, +2800

New England Patriots, +3000

Las Vegas Raiders, +4500

Tennessee Titans, +4500

Indianapolis Colts, +6000

Houston Texans, +9000

Who is favored to win the NFC in 2023?

Based on preseason odds, the NFC is a two-horse race. The Eagles and 49ers, who played in last year's NFC Championship Game, are again expected to rule the conference. Looking further down the board, the Cowboys, Lions and Seahawks round out the top five while the Cardinals are the biggest longshot.

Here are the full odds to win the NFC, according to PointsBet:

Philadelphia Eagles, +300

San Francisco 49ers, +350

Dallas Cowboys, +600

Detroit Lions, +900

Seattle Seahawks, +1300

New Orleans Saints, +1400

Minnesota Vikings, +1800

Green Bay Packers, +2000

New York Giants, +2200

Atlanta Falcons, +2500

Chicago Bears, +2500

Los Angeles Rams, +3500

Carolina Panthers, +4000

Washington Commanders, +4000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, +5000

Arizona Cardinals, +10000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.