Who is playing in NFL's Week 1? Here is the full schedule

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season has finally arrived, and the league has treated its fans to an exciting slate of games to get things going.

It all begins with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s annual Kickoff Game. That contest will kick off Thursday night on NBC and Peacock.

The action continues with a whopping 14 games on Sunday: eight in the 1 p.m. ET window, five at 4:25 p.m. ET and Sunday Night Football to close things out.

Among the early excitement will be a 49ers-Steelers clash in Pittsburgh, the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the division rival Cleveland Browns and the NFL debuts on Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. In the late afternoon, the New England Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxboro for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the new-look Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins will visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday’s slate will wrap up with a familiar NFC East rivalry when the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, also on NBC and Peacock.

Week 1 concludes with another primetime game at MetLife Stadium when Aaron Rodgers makes his New York Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Here is a full look at the NFL’s Week 1 schedule.