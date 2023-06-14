NHL commissioner Gary Bettman presents Jonathan Marchessault #81 of the Vegas Golden Knights with the Conn Smythe trophy after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Stanley Cup wasn’t the only hardware given at the conclusion of the NHL postseason.

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was the first player to lift the Cup, but the league handed out the Conn Smythe Trophy to another player on the team. The Golden Knights claimed their first Cup, and Jonathan Marchessault became the first Conn Smythe winner in franchise history.

Here’s a glance at some of the history surrounding the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Who is Conn Smythe?

The trophy is named after Conn Smythe, a former coach, manager, president and owner-governor for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He helped turn the St. Pats into the Maple Leafs in 1927 and spent over 30 years with the organization.

What is the Conn Smythe Trophy?

The honor is given to “the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs.” It was first awarded in 1965 and is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association following the last game of the Cup Final.

The trophy differs from individual awards handed out in the NFL, NBA and MLB playoffs. Those honor the best player in the respective league’s championship round or game as opposed to the playoffs as a whole.

Which NHL player has the most Conn Smythe Trophies?

Goaltender Patrick Roy is the only three-time Conn Smythe winner. He’s also the youngest player in league history to win the award, doing so at 20 years old in 1986. His next came in 1993 and he earned his third in 2001.

Bobby Orr, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby are two-time recipients of the trophy.

Has a player ever won the Conn Smythe Trophy but not the Stanley Cup?

Five players have earned the Conn Smythe Trophy despite not winning the Stanley Cup.

Jean-Sebastien Giguere is the most recent player to do so, receiving the honor with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim after falling to the New Jersey Devils in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final. Roger Crozier (1966), Glenn Hall (1968), Reggie Leach (1976) and Ron Hextall (1987) are the other players to pull off the feat.

The Vegas Golden Knights win the 2023 Stanley Cup, their first in franchise history by defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the series.

Every Conn Smythe Trophy winner

Here is every winner dating back to 1965: